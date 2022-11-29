Club Q shooting suspect's mother arrested and issued summons hours after shooting

CBS News Colorado has learned more about an incident involving the mom of the Club Q shooting suspect.

We initially reported that Laura Voepel was issued a court summons for an alleged incident just hours after the nightclub shooting, but according to new information from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Voepel was also arrested that night.

Laura Voepel has been charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, an "unclassified petty offense," according to court documents and a copy of the citation obtained by CBS News Colorado.

Details are limited as of Monday, but the alleged incident in question happened at an apartment complex just a few hours after the shooting.

Voepel, 45, "was warned multiple times to stop yelling or should be arrested," the citation reads. She's accused of continuing to make "unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments" around 3:30 a.m.

When a Colorado Springs police officer tried to put her in custody, "she became combative by physically resisting officers."

CBS News Colorado has requested additional information about this incident. A request for body-worn camera footage of the incident was denied Monday. Colorado Springs police said it was part of an ongoing investigation into the Club Q shooting.

One neighbor, who didn't want to provide their name, said they'd previously heard shouting coming from Voepel's apartment or nearby.

Voepel is scheduled to be in court again on Jan. 25.