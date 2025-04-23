Colorado House passes bill that would mandate climate warning labels on gas pumps

Some Colorado state lawmakers are so worried about our air quality that they want climate warning labels on gas pumps.

A bill that passed the state House would require retailers to warn customers that burning fossil fuels "releases air pollutants and greenhouse gases, known by the state of Colorado to be linked to significant health impacts and global heating."

Opponents say the label is unnecessary and will simply cost retailers, and in turn consumers, more money. The bill's sponsors, including state Rep. Junie Joseph, a Democrat from Boulder, say the climate labels, like nutrition labels, could help change behavior.

"In Colorado we're doing a great job when comes to our environmental policies but there are people who are driving into this state who do not have access to the same information and I do believe having that label on the gas pump could potentially educate them," Joseph said.

"Are they coming after my cattle next? Because they want to say that my cows create greenhouse gases?" said state Sen. Byron Pelton, a Republican from Morgan County. "We feed the world. So that's what's next."

If the bill passes, Colorado would become the first state in the country to require climate warning labels at gas pumps.

Retailers who would fail to post the warnings would potentially be charged with a deceptive trade practice and face fines of up to $20,000.

The bill still needs approval in the state Senate before heading to the governor's desk.