Columbine High School cancels class Thursday after fire that spread into school's ventilation system

Classes at Columbine High School have been canceled on Thursday after a fire started outside the wood shop and then spread into the building's ventilation system.

The fire started at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday and forced an early dismissal for students.

Two firefighters, both from South Metro Fire Rescue, were hurt and several students had to be get checked out.

The fire has been deemed accidental and was started by dust in the ventilation system outside the shop.

