Colorado's Columbine High School evacuated after fire outside woodshop area

Columbine High School in Colorado's Jefferson County was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a fire ignited outside the woodshop area. According to the school, all students were safe and accounted for. Some students were being evaluated for potential injuries.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the school just before 11 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a smoldering fire in a woodshop classroom. After initial inspection, firefighters determined the fire sparked outside the classroom in the wood dust collector.

A fire broke out at Columbine High School on Wednesday. Claira Coleman

The fire was declared under control minutes later however power was shut off to the school and all students remained outside on the campus.

Two firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue were evaluated for minor injuries suffered at the school.

According to the school, Jeffco's Department of School Safety and Emergency Management personnel were also on scene.

Columbine High School was closed the rest of the day Wednesday after a fire forced students to evacuate the school. CBS

In addition to the students at Columbine, first and fifth graders from area schools, including Ken Caryl Middle School, Columbine Hills Elementary, Dutch Creek Elementary, Governor's Ranch Elementary, Leawood Elementary and Normandy Elementary were at the school to watch a theatre production. Columbine staff coordinated with those other schools to make sure those students were transported back to their respective schools.

What caused the fire is being investigated. The school will remain closed for the rest of the day.