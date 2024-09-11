Watch CBS News
Civic Center EATS Fall Season kicks off in downtown Denver

Summer is winding down but that doesn't mean that all the fun has to end. Civic Center EATS Fall Season kicks off Wednesday in downtown Denver. 

That means more than a dozen food trucks will converge on Civic Center Park every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

civiccentereats.jpg
Civic Center EATS CBS

This is the 19th year for the program and this year there are three different "seasons" with the most recent kicking off on Wednesday. The Fall Season continues through Oct. 16

Find the lineup for food trucks online at the Civic Center EATS website

