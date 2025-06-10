City of Denver wants input on the old Park Hill Golf Course development

Denver community is closer to helping to give a new look to the old Park Hill Golf Course

Denver community is closer to helping to give a new look to the old Park Hill Golf Course

Denver community is closer to helping to give a new look to the old Park Hill Golf Course

When the city of Denver purchased the land at the old Park Hill Golf Course, it was a historic acquisition. It's been more than a century, dating back to the development of Washington Park, since it's taken on a project of this magnitude. Now that it's back in the city's hands, rather than private developers, people who live in the community are excited about what the land can become.

CBS

Through the end of the year, Denver Parks and Recreation will hold community events to gather detailed feedback.

"I would say nothing's really set in stone," said Stacie West, the planning supervisor for Denver Parks and Recreation.

With a blank canvas for the 155-acre park, residents can give their input on potential designs, features and focal points, as well as communicate their desires for the area.

"We're dreaming with you, and we're trying to think about how all these many ideas come together," West added.

So far, they've seen a tremendous response.

"Between our first survey and our first couple of events where we're out talking with people in the community, it's over 5,600," West said.

"I think I'm excited that it's not going to be just walled off anymore," said Jacob Mayercsik, who lives in the area. "It's just basically wasted space at this point. I really like the amphitheater and something more like community open spaces. I think we have lots of great parks in Denver, but I think making it unique is great."

While some might like the option for live entertainment, others are more focused on opportunities for their four-legged children.

"We missed having a dog park when we lived in Sloan's Lake, and so when we moved here and heard about the new park, we were like, 'Yes. We have to give our input," Sarah Gupta said. "Because he's our little baby."

In the end, the top priority is listening to the people who call the area home.

The city just launched a new online survey where anyone can review potential uses, designs and give their feedback virtually. The results will then be used to create the framework for the development.

"I think it's just most important for the community that lives around it to feel like they chose this and they had a say in it," Gupta added.