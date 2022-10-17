Watch CBS News
City Council consents to Ron Thomas' appointment as Denver police chief

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Ron Thomas takes over Denver police chief duties amid Paul Pazen's planned retirement
Denver City Council consents to Mayor Michael Hancock's nomination of Division Chief Ron Thomas to replace Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, who retired earlier this month.

"I am incredibly honored to serve this great city as Chief of Police and am grateful to my family, as well as the many mentors and colleagues who have contributed to my successes over the past three decades," said Chief Thomas in a statement. "I believe this achievement is a testament to my commitment to and focus on those I serve. I look forward to meeting the many challenges ahead, to include decreasing crime and increasing community trust." 

The swearing-in ceremony for Thomas is set for Tuesday morning. 

Thomas assumed the full duties of police chief as the process moved forward for Pazen to retire on Aug. 30. Pazen was recognized for his 28-year career with Denver Police Department.

Ron Thomas was hired as a police officer in 1989 after serving as a Public Safety Cadet. He said he was a man of few words and believes that actions speak louder than words.

Thomas is taking over an agency that has seen struggles with recruitment and retention, rising violent crime and other safety issues.

