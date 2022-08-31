Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen retiring

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is retiring. Pazen will retire after a 28-year career with the Denver Police Department.

His retirement will be effective Oct. 15.

"Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver Police Department, and over his nearly three decades in law enforcement, he has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing," Mayor Hancock said in a statement. "I want to thank Chief Pazen for answering the call to serve, and for his leadership of our community's police department during these difficult past few years in the life of our city and our country."

CBS

Pazen has been serving in the Denver Police Department as a uniformed officer for nearly 28 years. He was named Chief of police after serving as the commander for DPD District 1 in North Denver from April 2012 to June 2018.

Before he served with the Denver Police Department, Pazen served with the U.S. Marine Corp for five years, including a tour in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm.

"It's been an honor to serve the people of this city, and I couldn't be prouder to have done it alongside these dedicated women and men of the department who've answered the call to protect the residents of Denver no matter the circumstance," Chief Pazen said in a statement. "It's important to me that the next police chief take the reins at this time so the department and our officers are well positioned for the future of policing in our community."

A third day of protesting in downtown Denver was brought to an early end after Mayor Michael Hancock enacted a curfew to prevent more vandalism and violence on May 30, 2020. Evan Semón

Pazen was chief during some tumultuous times in Denver, including the riots during the summer of 2020, in which the state Capitol was damaged and the department was sued, and lost in a $14 million verdict, by protesters who claimed excessive force.

Hancock has selected Ron Thomas, currently the department's division chief of patrol, as his nominee to be the next chief. The nomination is subject to City Council confirmation. In Pazen's absence, Thomas will assume day-to-day management of the department as acting chief beginning Sept. 6.