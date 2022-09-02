Watch CBS News
Mayor Hancock announces Ron Thomas as nomination for Denver police chief

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thursday Mayor Hancock introduced his nominee for new Denver Chief of Police
Thursday Mayor Hancock introduced his nominee for new Denver Chief of Police

After Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced his resignation on Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced his choice to replace the chief. Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas expressed his dedication to making Denver's streets safer. 

dpd-new-chief-5vo-transfer-frame-75.jpg
Ron Thomas  CBS

He also talked about building community trust. 

"I'm committed to reversing each of those trends particularly in our downtown core I recognize there are some communities where we do have trusting relationships but certainly there are communities where we've got work to do and I'm committed to doing that work," said Thomas. 

Pazen will retire after a 28-year career with the Denver Police Department. His retirement will be effective Oct. 15.

dpd-new-chief-5sotvo-transfer-frame-314.jpg
Ron Thomas  CBS

Thomas' nomination is subject to City Council confirmation. In Pazen's absence, Thomas will assume day-to-day management of the department as acting chief beginning Sept. 6.    

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 6:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

