Northern Colorado teacher killed after woman evading deputies drives into oncoming traffic

A 57-year-old middle school science teacher in Weld County was killed Wednesday after the car she was driving was struck head-on by a vehicle that was being pursued by law enforcement, according to Colorado State Patrol. The Weld County Coroner confirmed Christine Ann Schwarz died in the collision. That vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Kayla Dickson, was driving the wrong way down Highway 85 near Platteville.

Christine Ann Schwarz Weld RE-1 Schools

Officials from CSP say Dickson, who was also killed in the crash, was evading officers after a prior traffic stop by the Weld County Sheriff's Office. A passenger in her car, who has not been publicly identified, also died in the crash.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said, via statement, his deputy attempted to pull over Dickson's car after noticing it had a stolen plate. It isn't known at this time if the car itself was also stolen as the VIN number was destroyed in the fiery crash.

CSP, which is leading the investigation, said the deputy was pursuing the vehicle after Dickson failed to stop. That is when Dickson reportedly drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 85, striking Schwarz's vehicle.

However, the Weld County Sheriff's Office declined to use the word "pursuit" to describe what lead up to the crash, citing the need for further investigation. Rather, the sheriff's office described the deputy's actions as attempting to "relocate" the vehicle.

Agencies across Colorado have differing definitions of pursuits which can dictate whether or not they are allowed in differing jurisdictions. Nearly all Colorado law enforcement agencies have a list of criteria that they must meet in order to start a vehicle pursuit in an effort to limit the danger such a chase can threaten the public with.

Weld County declined to further interview on the investigation at this time saying they are still gathering the details of what lead up to the collision.

In the meantime, North Valley Middle School was closed Thursday through Monday while students and staff mourn the loss of Schwarz. The district was contracting mental health professionals and service animals to be of assistance to those who needed help mourning the loss of the popular teacher.

"Losing a staff member anytime is hard. I think the way this happened is just tragic," said Kimberly Bloemen, superintendent of Weld RE-1 schools.

Bloemen said many students and staff passed the collision while making their way to a prescheduled art show nearby.

"I was stuck in the traffic, came up against the scene of the accident but at the time didn't know it was one of our employees," Bloemen said.

CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas interviews Kimberly Bloemen, superintendent of Weld RE-1 schools CBS

Bloemen respectively declined to further discuss the legacy of Schwarz at this time, citing the family's wishes to share more about her life when they are comfortable.

In the meantime, Bloemen said this tragedy has only underscored her concerns with the safety of Highway 85.

"Safety has always been a concern. There is a lot of traffic and people are going high speeds," Bloemen said. "We are a rural district, so our busses are running up and down that highway all the time."

Weld RE-1 serves three small towns, all of which are primarily connected by Highway 85.

"You see speeding all the time on that road, a lot of accidents," Bloemen said.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said they will further update the community once they have a better understanding of what exactly happened leading up to the collision.

Until then, Bloemen said she is hoping to have further dialogue with local law enforcement to see how they can better assure the roadway is more safe not only for her students and staff but also for the public as a whole.

"It is if significant concern, and one I have heard a lot from families since the accident happened," Bloemen said.