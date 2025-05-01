Colorado vehicle chase ends in deadly head-on collision, fire

A police chase in Colorado came to a tragic end Wednesday when the suspect's vehicle crashed head-on with another driver, killing everyone in both vehicles.

According to Colorado State Patrol, deputies in Weld County were pursuing a suspected stolen GMC Yukon on northbound Highway 85 around 3 p.m. Authorities said at the intersection of Highway 85 and Highway 60 the Yukon crossed the median into the southbound lanes and drove towards oncoming traffic.

The Yukon reportedly crashed head-on into a Toyota 4Runner, causing a gas leak that caught both vehicles on fire, trapping the occupants inside.

CSP said troopers arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. They tried to put out the fire with extinguishers and attempted to separate the vehicles using a push bumper on one of their cruisers. However, they were unable to save the people trapped in the vehicles.

Officials said the driver and passenger in the Yukon, as well as the 57-year-old woman driving the 4Runner, died at the scene. The Weld County Coroner will release the identity of those involved pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said one Weld County deputy suffered minor injuries while attempting life-saving measures and was treated at the scene. One CSP vehicle was damaged while trying to separate the burning vehicles.

The crash is under investigation by the CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit.