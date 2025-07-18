Watch CBS News
Cheyenne Frontier Days gets started in Wyoming with food, fun, rodeo and country music concerts

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado.
Ian Munsick, who is from Wyoming, says he's thrilled to be playing at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Ian Munsick, who is from Wyoming, says he's thrilled to be playing at Cheyenne Frontier Days 06:47

The gates are open for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Eleven days of rodeos, concerts, food, rides and fun kicked off on Friday.

A big part of the "Daddy of 'em All" is the performers that draw big crowds during Frontier Nights. Many people in the crowds for each show are from Colorado who head north to see world-class country music live.

On Friday night the headliner will be Ian Munsick, who is from Wyoming.

2025 Country Summer Music Festival
Ian Munsick performs on Day 3 of Country Summer Music Festival at Sonoma County Fairgrounds on June 29, 2025 in Santa Rosa, California. Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Munsick says he's thrilled to be mentioned in the same sentence as other headliners like Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn and Megan Moroney.

"I would not be here had it not been for the Wyoming people and the pride that we have in each other and our beautiful state," he said on Friday afternoon.

The full 2025 Frontier Nights lineup is as follows:

Friday, July 18: Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt
Saturday, July 19: Jordan Davis with special guest Brett Young
Sunday, July 20: Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross
Wednesday, July 23: Brooks & Dunn with Chancey Williams
Thursday, July 24: Luke Bryan with Priscilla Block
Friday, July 25: Cody Johnson with Randy Houser
Saturday, July 26: Megan Moroney with special guest  

Get tickets at cfdrodeo.com.

