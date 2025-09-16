Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA tour stop at Colorado State University will now be a vigil after his killing

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA tour stop at Colorado State University will now be a vigil after hi

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA tour stop at Colorado State University will now be a vigil after hi

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA tour stop at Colorado State University will now be a vigil after hi

When Charlie Kirk was shot and killed last week, he was on a Turning Point USA tour, dubbed "The American Comeback Tour." That tour included a stop at Colorado State University this week. Now CSU says a vigil will be held at Canvas Stadium.

The university says Turning Point USA will host a vigil for Kirk from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. CSU said that several other non-student groups had planned unrelated memorials on campus for Kirk, and those groups will move their activities to the Canvas Stadium event. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Colorado State University CBS

Political Review will host an event, "For free speech. Against political violence," at 4 p.m. in the CSU Lory Student Center Ballroom on the same day, according to CSU.

CSU released this statement regarding the events: "These events are being organized and sponsored by student and external groups; CSU is not affiliated with or endorsing the events or their speakers."

The university said they are partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure security is sufficient for all attendees at both locations.