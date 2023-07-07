Charges probable after illegal fireworks may have caused fire that destroyed car

Charges are possible for an unnamed suspect after illegal fireworks reportedly may have caused a fire that destroyed a vehicle.

Isaiah Luna says earlier this week, neighbors were setting off fireworks. He saw an orange glow out his window and noticed the bush near his car was on fire. Then his car was filled with flames.

Officers believe it was a bottle rocket that started the fire, which is unfortunate because Luna says he relies on his vehicle to get to both of his jobs.

"It was definitely a tragic loss because like people have lives and you're just making someone's life change all around just because of one little situation," he expressed.

Charges of criminal mischief are possible against the suspect who remains unidentified.