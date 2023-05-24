CDOT prepares for summer travel season, seasonal road openings
The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting ready to open several seasonal roads around the state. The agency also wants to remind drivers to expect additional traffic in many areas for the Memorial Day weekend.
CDOT said that drivers should anticipate heavy traffic along the Front Range and mountain highways, especially on westbound Interstate 70 on Friday and Saturday, and eastbound I-70 from Eagle County to the Denver area on Memorial Day.
CDOT is also suspending all construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday until Tuesday, May 30 to improve traffic flow.
Additional Information from CDOT:
The 2022 traffic numbers at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels:
Westbound
Eastbound
Total
Friday, May 27
26,414
16,171
42,585
Saturday, May 28
20,520
16,036
36,556
Sunday, May 29
14,893
21,325
36,218
Monday, May 30
13,704
23,840
37,544
Total
75,531
77,372
152,903
Seasonal Roads - Scheduled Openings
- Colorado 5 – the Mount Evans Highway: Friday, May 26.
- Colorado 82 – Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen: Thursday, May 25
- Trail Ridge Road (US 34) between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park). Current road status: 970-586-1222.
- Guanella Pass between Georgetown and Grand: Friday, May 26
- Kebler & Cottonwood passes – check https://www.gunnisoncounty.org/158/Roads-Bridges
Please visit www.cotrip.org, the mobile-friendly go-to resource for information about traffic, highway conditions, construction and Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. For specific information about the I-70 Corridor west of Denver, please check www.GoI70.com.
Be safe – Be Prepared - For Late Spring Driving Conditions
- Watch for potholes. Winter's freeze/thaw cycle weather can damage roadways, including the creation of potholes. Spring rain also can make them difficult to see. And they can damage your vehicle, requiring expensive repairs. Keep a safe following distance in case the driver in front of you reacts unpredictably. Avoid swerving if you can to avoid a pothole.
- Slow down for spring showers. Roads become slick when it first begins to rain because rainwater mixes with road contaminants, like as oil and grease. Increase your following distance to allow for proper braking.
- Watch for pedestrians and bikes. Warmer temperatures mean more people are outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay extra attention at crosswalks and along roadways.
- Share the road with motorcycles. Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look with more motorcycles out on the road.
- Animals are on the move. Animal activity increases during the spring, either due to mating season or because they are waking up from winter hibernation. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
- Maintain proper tire air pressure. Tires lose air due to the cold winter temperatures and now can be underinflated. Warmer temperatures can cause tires to be overinflated.
- Inspect your tires. Adequate tire tread is important for safe driving in wet weather because the tread moves water away from the tire. Less tread means reduced traction.
