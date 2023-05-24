CDOT prepares for summer travel season, seasonal road openings

The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting ready to open several seasonal roads around the state. The agency also wants to remind drivers to expect additional traffic in many areas for the Memorial Day weekend.

Independence Pass Aspen Colorado. Wood sign indicating the top of scenic mountain pass off of scenic bi-way road in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Elevation 12, 095 Feet. Scott Cramer / Getty Images

CDOT said that drivers should anticipate heavy traffic along the Front Range and mountain highways, especially on westbound Interstate 70 on Friday and Saturday, and eastbound I-70 from Eagle County to the Denver area on Memorial Day.

CDOT is also suspending all construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday until Tuesday, May 30 to improve traffic flow.

Additional Information from CDOT:

The 2022 traffic numbers at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels:

Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, May 27 26,414 16,171 42,585 Saturday, May 28 20,520 16,036 36,556 Sunday, May 29 14,893 21,325 36,218 Monday, May 30 13,704 23,840 37,544 Total 75,531 77,372 152,903



Seasonal Roads - Scheduled Openings

Colorado 5 – the Mount Evans Highway: Friday, May 26.

Colorado 82 – Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen: Thursday, May 25

Trail Ridge Road (US 34) between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park). Current road status: 970-586-1222.

Guanella Pass between Georgetown and Grand: Friday, May 26

Kebler & Cottonwood passes – check https://www.gunnisoncounty.org/158/Roads-Bridges

Please visit www.cotrip.org, the mobile-friendly go-to resource for information about traffic, highway conditions, construction and Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. For specific information about the I-70 Corridor west of Denver, please check www.GoI70.com.

Be safe – Be Prepared - For Late Spring Driving Conditions