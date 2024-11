Friday marks 160 years since Sand Creek Massacre- deadliest day in Colorado

Drive-through holiday lights experience is coming to Red Rocks

More from CBS News

Nearly 10K runners hit Denver streets for the annual United Way Turkey Trot

Nearly 10K runners hit Denver streets for the annual United Way Turkey Trot

Friday marks 160 years since Sand Creek Massacre- deadliest day in Colorado

Friday marks 160 years since Sand Creek Massacre- deadliest day in Colorado

Drive-through holiday lights experience is coming to Red Rocks

Drive-through holiday lights experience is coming to Red Rocks

More from CBS News

Stay tuned to enter Your Holiday Lights contest starting at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On