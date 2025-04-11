New water pipeline's hydroelectric system could prevent rate hikes in Colorado city

Saving energy and money is the goal for a new water pipeline in Aurora. It's a hydroelectric system that generates energy from the flow of water in its system. There's some hope the money made and saved can be passed down to the consumer.

"We don't want to do rate hikes," said Mike Frasier, Aurora Water water utility supervisor

CBS

The turbine is attached to the city's second largest water supply pipeline.

"The water comes in this direction and flows through this main PRV," said Mickey Connor, InPipe Energy director of engineering. "As the flow picks up, we then bypass a portion of that flow past this manually operated valve, and that flows through here past our flow meter into our hydro excess system, which we set up to then take that excess pressure and turn it into renewable energy that is sent back to the grid."

By doing that, Aurora Water will receive credits from Xcel Energy that will lower its electric bill. Frasier says every little bit helps.

"Every year, our products cost more every year to purchase and maintain the system," Frasier said. "So anything we can do to reduce those costs really help us out. We pass it on to the customer."

The system is designed by InPipe Energy. Thursday, a tour was given of its newest facility in Aurora. The city of Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to install something like this, but it may not be the last. Thornton and Greeley had representatives at the event to ask questions and take notes.

Aurora Water did have to pay for this InPipe system up front, but says it should pay for itself in savings after three years.

Even though this is only a pilot, Aurora Water likes the results enough to consider adding an InPipe turbine to more pipes.

"We're aware of at least three or four sites that we could install this at those sites," Frasier said.