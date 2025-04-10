Watch CBS News
Denver Pioneers get knocked out of the Frozen Four, lose to Western Michigan 3-2 in 2OT

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Coach David Carle and the Denver Pioneers were sent packing in the semifinal game of the Frozen Four and their quest for a third championship in four years has come to an end. The game ended with a score of 3-2 in the second overtime period on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.  

2025 Frozen Four
Garrett Brown #5 of the Denver Pioneers skates with the puck against the Western Michigan Broncos in the third period during the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Semifinal held at the Enterprise Center on April 10, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

At a drastic disadvantage on shots on goal to the No. 1 seeded Western Michigan Broncos throughout the three periods of regulation, the third seeded DU scored two goals -- by Aidan Thompson and Jared Wright -- in the third period and tied it up, forcing overtime. A scoreless first overtime period led to a second, and Western Michigan quickly finished of the Pioneers in the second OT.

The Broncos will face the winner of the Penn State-Boston University semifinal game on Thursday night. The championship will be held on Saturday.

