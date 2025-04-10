Denver Pioneers get knocked out of the Frozen Four, lose to Western Michigan 3-2 in 2OT

Coach David Carle and the Denver Pioneers were sent packing in the semifinal game of the Frozen Four and their quest for a third championship in four years has come to an end. The game ended with a score of 3-2 in the second overtime period on Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Garrett Brown #5 of the Denver Pioneers skates with the puck against the Western Michigan Broncos in the third period during the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Semifinal held at the Enterprise Center on April 10, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

At a drastic disadvantage on shots on goal to the No. 1 seeded Western Michigan Broncos throughout the three periods of regulation, the third seeded DU scored two goals -- by Aidan Thompson and Jared Wright -- in the third period and tied it up, forcing overtime. A scoreless first overtime period led to a second, and Western Michigan quickly finished of the Pioneers in the second OT.

The Broncos will face the winner of the Penn State-Boston University semifinal game on Thursday night. The championship will be held on Saturday.