Colorado pilot volunteers to fly patients to Denver for lifesaving treatments

Angel Flight is an organization of volunteers saving countless lives. At the Colorado Air and Space Port, angels are regulars. On Friday afternoon, a plane landed at the airport carrying special cargo.

7-year-old Itzy and her mom Mirna were picked up from their home in smalltown Kansas in the morning. Itzy has a routine checkup at Children's Hospital Colorado now that she's in remission from leukemia.

She's flown around 60 flights over her 3-and-a-half year battle, and the staff at Colorado Air and Space Port have grown to love her.

Angel flight pilot Kosta Constantine and his wife and mission assistant, Nancy, feel the same.

"It's been a wonderful experience for us," said Kosta. "I mean, we play such a small part. Certainly, the doctors in Kansas and the children's hospital, they're a miracle for her."

Angel Flight connects volunteer pilots who own planes with patients who need help traveling to receive medical care. Kosta and Nancy have flown nearly 100 missions, for free.

"There's a need," said Kosta in response to why he volunteers his time and resources. "A big need. And Itzy and the Herreras are just one family that need, and we've flown so many others."

For Mirna Herrera, the Angel Flights crew is a blessing. Itzy's closest option for treatment is a 5-hour drive to Denver.

"Nancy and Kosta are my angels," said Herrera. "Just out of their kindness, of their heart, wanting to be here for us, for something so terrible that you know the outcome of it, but you know that God shows His face through wonderful people."

Kosta and Nancy have taken a weight off their shoulders.

"We've gotten to experience a lot of flights and every fight, we go to sleep," Herrera laughed. "That's the most peaceful time I think we've had."

Together, the group has experienced both the highs and lows of Itzy's battle. The Constantines celebrated Itzy ringing the bell, cancer free, a year ago.

"It's tremendous," said Kosta about having the opportunity to be at the ringing. "For me, it was a relief knowing that she was at the end of her treatment."

And whatever the future holds, they'll be in it together.

"He's always checking on her and making sure that you know she's doing good," said Herrera. "Always him and Nancy. We've gone through so many good things and bad things, but mostly good."

Each year, Angel Flight hosts a "Runway 5K" at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield called the Run for the Angels 5K to help raise money for their efforts. Part of the run is on the runway of the airport. This year, the race will be held on Sept. 25.