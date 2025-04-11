Denver proposes eliminating parking requirements for new housing developments

Denver considers a move that could make parking even more competitive in the city

Denver considers a move that could make parking even more competitive in the city

Denver considers a move that could make parking even more competitive in the city

Finding parking in Denver is already a challenge, and now the city is considering a move that could make it even more competitive.

A proposal in Denver would eliminate parking requirements for new housing developments and streamline zoning rules.

CBS

The proposal aligns with a recent state law that bans many cities from enforcing parking minimums near public transit lines, which is set to go into effect this summer. However, Denver wants to do this citywide. Under current city regulations, developers must provide at least one parking space per apartment unit. That requirement could disappear as early as this summer under the new new proposal.

"This is an opportunity to eliminate parking requirements, not parking," said Ryan Huff, communications director for Community Planning and Development for the city of Denver.

Huff says downtown Denver already operates without parking minimums, and developers are still building parking.

"I think, when you look downtown, we don't have parking requirements," Huff said. "Today, people are still building parking downtown; there just aren't the requirements and the parking minimums that we have in other areas of the city."

But residents say they can feel the difference.

"It's kind of a hassle -- trying to find street parking, looking around and paying for parking," said Lex Remus, a Denver resident.

The city argues that changing the rules could help lower housing costs. Parking is expensive. City planners estimate that 10 spots can cost around $500,000 to build, and 100 spaces can run up to $5 million.

"In theory, that should translate to lower rents and more housing," Huff said. "It's better overall for residents and the city."

While some residents remain skeptical, the city points to other major cities — including San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas — where similar policies are already in place.

Denver wants to hear from the public. City leaders are hosting two meetings to gather feedback -- a virtual town hall Tuesday, April 15 and an in-person meeting at Cook Park Recreation Center Wednesday, April 16.

More information is available on the Community Planning and Development website.