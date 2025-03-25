CBS Colorado and Girl Scouts of Colorado hold first-ever "Young Reporters Workshop" hosted by First at 4 anchor Mekialaya White

CBS Colorado is partnering with Girl Scouts of Colorado for a new initiative to empower girls to pursue journalism careers. Over the weekend, about 30 girls participated in the first-of-its-kind CBS Colorado Young Reporters Workshop.

The girls learned how to tackle stage fright and face the camera with confidence from CBS Colorado First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White, a former Girl Scout herself.

As part of the day, girls learned how to give news reports in front of and behind the camera, record their own podcasts, and present topics in a board room. Once they had completed the course, they all earned a special CBS Colorado media patch.

CBS

Katy Herstein, program and events manager at the Girl Scouts of Colorado, said the program saw "girls coming in and being able to say, 'this is how I am with my friends' and being able to showcase that here and practice it and seeing other girls who might be a little more confident in their skills and saying, 'if she can do it, I can do it too.'"

Future workshops are in the works. To learn more about how to earn the patch in the future, check out the Girl Scouts of Colorado calendar.