CBS Colorado speaks to U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot ahead of Cheyenne Frontier Days performance

After taking a one year break due to airport maintenance, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to Cheyenne Frontier Days Saturday. The iconic team, known to have some of the most talented pilots in the world, will perform a show in Cheyenne as part of the CFD festivities.

Pilot Lt. Ian Lee with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds CBS

Ahead of the performance over F.E. Warren Air Base, the Thunderbirds invited CBS Colorado to watch their arrival and practice over Cheyenne. Then, pilot Ian Lee spoke in front of his F-16 aircraft, numbered three, on the tarmac.

"Being a Thunderbird is great," said Lee, a Lt. Colonel.

With the call sign of "Bear," Lee said his team often flies at more than 400 miles per hour while completing maneuvers.

"The closest we get is about 18 inches apart," Lee said. "That is definitely where we have to have trust in our teammates."

While the Thunderbirds do more than 60 shows a year, Cheyenne Frontier Days holds a special place in the history of the team.

"This is something we have been doing for an extremely long time.," Lee said. "This was actually the Thunderbirds' first civilian air demonstration we did back in 1953. So it is very exciting to be here, and it is nice to keep that tradition going."

Since then, the Thunderbirds have performed at nearly every CFD experience since. In 2024, the team had to skip the tradition due to ongoing runway construction at Cheyenne's airport, which the military shares.

Lee said he also, coincidentally, happened to take 2024 off from being with the Thunderbirds. However, like the team, he is back with them in Cheyenne now.

Lee said, with the show being July 26, the team plans to spend some of their time in Cheyenne attending the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.

"I think the first rodeo I had ever been to was here back in 2021. It is a lot of fun," Lee said. "It was a lot more fun than I was expecting. So I am a fan."

The Thunderbirds have two types of shows they regularly perform, known as high and low altitude shows. In order to perform the show with the most loops, or the high altitude show, clouds must be clear due to safety.

If the weather holds out as they hope, the team expects to perform the high altitude show in Cheyenne. However in 2023, they had the same plan. But cloud coverage forced them to change to a low altitude show at the last minute.

Lee said, no matter what, the crowd will be given a visually and audibly fun experience.

"Especially after we light the afterburners, you can definitely feel that from the ground -- the power of the jets -- which is really great," Lee said.