Colorado firefighters deploy to battle large wildfires in southern California

Three Castle Rock Fire Department members deployed to southern California on Wednesday to support firefighters battling massive wildfires around Los Angeles.

Castle Rock Fire Department

At least five fires have destroyed over 45 square miles and left five people dead in Los Angeles. High winds caused the wildfires to quickly spread, destroying more than 1,300 structures.

As of Thursday morning the two largest fires, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, remain completely uncontained. Weary firefighters continue to battle against erratic winds, quickly spreading flames, and fire hydrants running dry in some areas due to extreme demand.

Castle Rock said they were requested through the federal ordering system and left for California Wednesday afternoon in Brush Truck 155. Brush trucks, also known as wildland fire engines, are specifically designed to fight wildfires with better maneuverability and stability than other fire trucks.

After the crew members arrive, they will receive assignments to specific locations. Authorities said they expect the team to be deployed there for the next two weeks.