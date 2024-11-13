From walk-on to game changer, Colorado Buffaloes freshman Cash Cleveland provides a boost to offensive line

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the rise once again. They are up to a rank of No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings and inching closer to that Top 12 cutoff.

Cash Cleveland #52 of the Colorado Buffaloes lines up over the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. John E. Moore III / Getty Images

The 7-2 Buffs are loaded with star power like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter, but they continue to find other playmakers this season, too. Offensive lineman Cash Cleveland is the latest hidden gem. The true freshman got big a shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last weekend and provided a big boost to the offensive line playing from the center position.

"Coming out of high school, I didn't have a lot of looks, you know," said Cleveland, who played his final year of high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. "I was overlooked because I'm a smaller offensive lineman. But it's all about leverage and getting to the perfect angle and the perfect point. I feel like I do a great job of that."

After he made the team as a walk-on, Coach Deion Sanders told Cleveland to stay prepared and be ready in case his number was called during a game. Up until midway through October, Cleveland hadn't taken a snap with the starters in practice.

"I would hit my knees every night and pray to God that if I ever got the opportunity I would take full advantage of it," Cleveland said on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."

Then last month, he got the call. And his role has increased each week since then. In Lubbock on Saturday Cleveland only allowed one pressure.

His play has caught the attention of former NFL veteran Jason Kelce. In a social media post, Kelce gave him some advice: "From one center to another, best of luck. Stay low ... outwork them baby."

"It was awesome. Getting that shout out means a lot because he's one of the best centers to ever play the game of football," Cleveland said.

Cleveland may be in line to be a starter for the first time in the Buffaloes matchup on Saturday with Utah.