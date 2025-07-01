Case dismissed against former Colorado law enforcement officer in death of Christian Glass

A judge has dismissed the case against the former Georgetown police marshal in the death of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by a Clear County Sheriff's Deputy after his car got stuck in Colorado's high country in 2022.

Former Georgetown Marshal Randolph "Randy" Williams, who resigned last year, had faced charges of failing to intervene and third-degree assault. Williams was among eight officers charged after Glass, who was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time, was killed by former Clear Creek Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Buen.

Tuesday's hearing for Williams' case was brief -- approximately 60 seconds -- and both he and his attorney attended the hearing virtually.

Williams was seen on another officer's body-worn camera breaking Glass's rear driver's side window before Buen shoots Glass.

Georgetown Marshal Randolph "Randy" Williams, center, is seen approaching Christian Glass's car the night Clear Creek Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Buen, left, shot and killed Glass in 2022. Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Williams served as the marshal of Georgetown's police department, the department's top position. The department has since been dissolved, and law enforcement duties in Georgetown became absorbed by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office in December 2024.

Five other law enforcement officers who were at the scene -- two local officers and a state trooper and two state game officers, respectively -- previously had their cases dismissed. No reason was given for the dismissal against Williams and those records are now sealed, but 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum and Glass's parents' attorney said after the last case was dismissed in May that the community and Glass's parents wanted to avoid another trial after Buen was convicted and sentenced.

Buen, the deputy who fired his weapon, was sentenced in April to three years in prison and two years of probation after that.

Former Clear Creek Sheriff's Sgt. Kyle Gould, Buen's supervisor that night, who watched the events play out remotely through a live feed of body-worn camera footage, pleaded guilty in 2023 to charges of failure to report use of force and failure to intervene. He was given a $1,000 fine and two years of unsupervised probation.

A civil lawsuit filed by Glass's parents has already reached its conclusion after a $19 million settlement was reached with various municipalities and Glass's family.