Casa Bonita reopening in May

Take a look at what's happening on the outside of Casa Bonita

Take a look at what's happening on the outside of Casa Bonita

Take a look at what's happening on the outside of Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita, the popular Colorado institution and restaurant which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Thursday that it will reopen in May.

A lot has happened since Casa Bonita closed. It filed for bankruptcy last year, then the creators of South Park announced they were buying the restaurant, which appears in an episode of the popular Colorado-based cartoon. Then they announced James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez would take over as head chef.

"Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years - we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado," she said in a statement Thursday.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey parker announced the reopening in a video they posted on YouTube:

"I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas and besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they want an opening date for Casa Bonita, so guess what," Parker said in the announcement.

"We got an opening day," Stone and Rodriguez replied.

Since Stone and Parker took over, they also announced they'd pay all their workers through the closure so they could pay their bills and spend their time volunteering.

Workers also spent time learning another language; Spanish speakers learned English, and vice-versa, so all staff could communicate with each other and have an easier time communicating with more customers.