Neighbors on street in Denver metro area concerned as cars keep crashing into their homes

Neighbors living along a stretch of Peoria Street near Alaska Avenue in Aurora are calling on the Colorado city to help protect their houses. In the last year, at least five cars have crashed into homes. Residents say speeding and reckless driving have made their properties feel like targets.



A home security image shows a speeding car leaving Peoria Street and heading into the property of a homeowner. CBS

For David Gelamichael, the danger is personal. CBS News Colorado first interviewed him in May, when a stolen car slammed into his garage. It wasn't the first time, and it also wasn't the last.

"This has happened to me three times," Gelamichael said. "I can't even sleep. You don't know what's going to happen next."

After the second crash, he made a drastic change. Over the summer, Gelamichael spent $30,000 to install a reinforced concrete barrier wall around his property.

"It was the only way to feel safe," he said. "I had to do it. I didn't have a choice."

David Gelamichael shows his concrete wall. CBS

The wall worked. When another car came through the neighborhood at high speed at the end of September, it hit the barrier and stopped.

"They're going to crash," he said. "But it won't be into my house."

The home behind Gelamichael was hit last month. Last week, a home on the other side of Peoria was hit.

A car can be seen in a security camera image crashing into a home on Peoria Street. CBS

Neighbor Antonio Ortiz says his home has also been struck.

"Just last week there was another crash into the home behind us," Ortiz said. "And a few years ago, another car hit our house."

Ortiz's family has added columns and poured concrete along the back of their property in an effort to slow cars before they hit the home.

"We did it for protection," he said. "We're scared. We're thinking about the risk of what could happen to us if it happens again."

Ortiz said his biggest concern is a car coming through a wall while someone is sleeping.

"My fear is them going into one of our rooms," he said. "Causing a lot of damage or hurting someone."

Neighbors say speed is the issue.

"They come flying down," Gelamichael said. "I'm disappointed in the city. This keeps happening and nothing changes."

Neighbors suggested speed bumps, more patrols or additional traffic stops.

In a statement, The City of Aurora wrote:

"The city of Aurora is aware of last week's crash near Peoria Street and East Virginia Place. According to the Aurora Police Department, a driver going northbound on Peoria Street lost control and struck a house. The driver was cited for careless driving, no insurance, and leaving the scene.

The city is also aware of other crashes along this corridor. City staff will conduct a more detailed review of this area after the latest incident.

Peoria Street is a four-lane major arterial with a posted speed limit of 35 mph. Public Works does not implement traffic-calming devices on major arterials, as these measures can conflict with the roadway's primary function and affect congestion, emergency response, and maintenance operations. Staff will continue to evaluate recent crash data and determine if any engineering or safety measures are warranted."

Neighbors say they don't expect miracles, just something to slow cars down before they reach their homes.

"Some kind of barrier would work," Gelamichael said. "We just want to feel safe in our homes. That's it."