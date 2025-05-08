Stolen car crashes into Colorado home, neighbors complain about speeding drivers in Aurora neighborhood

2 people are wanted after another vehicle plows into Coloradan's property: "Very devastating"

An Aurora family is safe after a stolen car crashed into their home Wednesday. Neighbors say reckless driving along the residential stretch of Peoria has gotten out of control.

A white SUV, believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee, lost control heading northbound on Peoria Street and collided with the home near Peoria Street and East Alaska Place. CBS

Aurora police officers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. A white SUV, believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee, lost control heading northbound on Peoria and collided with the home near Peoria Street and East Alaska Place.

Police confirmed the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Aurora. Two male occupants were seen fleeing westbound into the neighborhood. The suspects remain unaccounted for.

The crash left debris in the roadway, prompting a full closure of southbound Peoria Street for roughly two-and-a-half hours.

No one was inside the house at the time, and no injuries were reported. The home suffered extensive damage.

Homeowner Daniel Gelamichael says he's relieved no one was in the garage when the Jeep crashed through.

A stolen SUV crashed into a home near Peoria Street where neighbors say speeding is a constant issue. CBS

"If I was working in there, they would've plowed on us. It could've been the worst-case scenario," he said. "This is just property. It can be replaced. We're safe."

Gelamichael says this is the second time in three months a car has damaged his property. He's only lived there for about four months and has been slowly remodeling.

He says speeding has been a constant concern in the area, particularly along Peoria Street. Other homes nearby have also been struck by speeding cars.

"Sometimes, even when I mow the grass, I can feel how fast they're going. It's very scary," Gelamichael said. "I've even thought about putting up a hard concrete wall just to protect myself and my family."

Gelamichael is calling for the city to take action.

"They need speed monitoring, maybe metal barriers like I've seen in other areas. Drivers treat this like a highway, and unless there's enforcement, they're not going to change," Gelamichael said.

Damage left over after a stolen SUV crashed into a home near Peoria Street in Aurora. CBS

Anyone with more information about the stolen SUV or the people inside is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department.