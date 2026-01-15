Carjacking suspect arrested in Colorado fired at deputies through windshield, investigators say

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the carjacking suspect arrested on Monday night after a pursuit, fired shots at deputies through his windshield when he was finally captured. Daniel Reynaldo Tolentino, 43, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said it began around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Littleton Police Department received a bulletin from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to be on the lookout for an armed carjacking suspect. Investigators said the carjacking happened at 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Panama.

Daniel Reynaldo Tolentino Douglas County

The victim told authorities that he was trying to wash his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who had a gun. The victim was not injured and handed over the keys to his vehicle.

Douglas County deputies located the suspect who was driving the stolen vehicle just eight minutes later in the Highlands Ranch area and began a pursuit. Douglas County notified Littleton police, and both agencies were able to catch up to the suspect in a neighborhood near County Line Road and Santa Fe Drive.

Investigators said the suspect tried to drive away from authorities, shot at them, and rammed his vehicle into a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle. The suspect continued firing at deputies through the windshield of the stolen vehicle, and one deputy returned fire.

Carjacking suspect Daniel Reynaldo Tolentino was arrested on Jan. 12. Douglas County

During the investigation, it was learned that the deputy who was rammed also suffered an injury consistent with a bullet grazing. The deputy was rushed to the hospital before being released and is expected to make a full recovery.

"It is a miracle that our deputies were not killed. I am proud of both deputies who faced extreme danger. Despite being shot at and rammed by the suspect's vehicle, our injured deputy stayed in the fight and helped arrest the suspect. That kind of resolve and grit defines the men and women of this office," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

"The Littleton Police Department is committed to the safety and well-being of our community. We are thankful for the partnerships that we have with our surrounding agencies. We appreciate that when it comes to keeping the Littleton community safe, our law enforcement brothers, and sisters don't hesitate to step in and assist to do what is necessary," said Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens in a statement.