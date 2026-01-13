Deputies in Colorado exchange gunfire with carjacking suspect after pursuit

Deputies in Douglas County, Colorado, exchanged gunfire with a carjacking suspect after a pursuit on Monday night. Investigators said it began about 8:30 p.m. with an armed carjacking in the area of Broadway and Panama in Arapahoe County, between Littleton and Centennial.

Douglas County deputies exchanged gunfire with a carjacking suspect after a pursuit late Monday night. CBS

Then Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies found the vehicle in Highlands Ranch. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the suspect drove away and that's when a pursuit began.

That pursuit continued through Highlands Ranch and ended on Santa Fe and C-470 near Littleton when law enforcement, both the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Littleton Police Department, cornered the suspect.

"The Littleton Police Department did what we call a TVI, a tactical vehicle intervention technique, to disable the suspect vehicle," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. "... at that time, we tried to pin the vehicle in. At that time, the suspect began immediately ramming the vehicles, and one of my deputies was hit by the vehicle."

That's when the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire.

"The suspect began firing shots at our law enforcement officers through the windshield of the suspect vehicle," said Weekly.

The suspect was struck and rushed to the hospital. Investigators said the suspect is expected to survive. No deputies were shot.

The passenger in the vehicle is also expected to face charges, according to investigators. The driver of the vehicle is expected to face multiple charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, in Douglas County along with possible charges in Arapahoe County.

CBS Colorado was told the deputy is expected to be OK.