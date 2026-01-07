Car fire that shut down Colorado's I-70 for hours was a hoax, according to investigators

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a car fire on Colorado's I-70 that shut down the westbound lanes near Lookout Mountain for several hours last fall. Investigators said about 2:22 a.m. Oct. 24, 2025, deputies rushed to mile marker 255 in the westbound lanes of I-70 after receiving several 911 reports of a vehicle fire.

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the aftermath of the car fire in the westbound lanes of I-70 at Lookout Mountain. CBS

When deputies arrived, they said they found the vehicle's owner, Elvyn Yohel Ramos, 25, standing on the shoulder of the highway with clear packing tape around his mouth and loosely around his wrists. Deputies removed the tape and Ramos was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle, a black 2019 Kia Forte, was registered to Ramos. Deputies said initial statements claimed he had been kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects who then allegedly restrained him and set the vehicle on fire. Investigators said there were inconsistencies identified during multiple interviews with Ramos.

After a comprehensive investigation, the sheriff's office said it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. They also said there was no evidence to support the presence of additional suspect vehicles or a kidnapping.

Elvyn Yohel Ramos Routt County

Investigators also said Ramos filed an insurance claim reporting the fire as accidental. Investigators said the claim details were inconsistent with physical evidence and prior admissions.

Ramos was arrested and facing several charges, including attempt to influence a public servant, arson, insurance fraud, false reporting to authorities, and obstructing highway or other passageway.

Deputies said the westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down to traffic for several hours, causing significant delays while traffic was rerouted onto U.S. Highway 40.