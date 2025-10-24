Westbound I-70 reopens at Lookout Mountain in Colorado, car fire part of criminal investigation
The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Lookout Mountain for several hours on Friday morning due to a car that caught fire. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the road is closed at mile marker 256 and lanes began reopening just after 8 a.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that detectives are conducting a criminal investigation concerning the car fire.
CDOT posted that drivers can expect delays in that area as traffic once again started moving, but it would take a while for the backups to clear.