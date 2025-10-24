Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-70 reopens at Lookout Mountain in Colorado, car fire part of criminal investigation

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Lookout Mountain for several hours on Friday morning due to a car that caught fire. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the road is closed at mile marker 256 and lanes began reopening just after 8 a.m. 

morning-copter-frame-189426.jpg
CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the aftermath of the car fire in the westbound lanes of I-70 at Lookout Mountain. CBS

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that detectives are conducting a criminal investigation concerning the car fire. 

CDOT posted that drivers can expect delays in that area as traffic once again started moving, but it would take a while for the backups to clear. 

web-i-70-closed.jpg
The backup spanned for miles on westbound I-70 near Lookout Mountain after the lanes were closed. CBS

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue