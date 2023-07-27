Camping ban violators face $1,000 fine in Douglas County

The controversial camping ban in Douglas County is in effect. The plan received unanimous approval from Douglas County commissioners in June.

Commissioners say that by enforcing the ban, they are reclaiming public spaces. The camping ban prohibits temporary structures and camping on public property when no other shelter is available.

Those in violation of the ordinance may face a $1,000 fine.

Douglas County said the goal is not to criminalize homelessness but to encourage those experiencing homelessness to seek out the services the county provides.

The Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team, known as HEART, was created in October 2022. The organization has worked in the county to try to create solutions as well as create a sign campaign to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.

Supporters of the camping ban believe it will address homelessness in the county before it becomes a crisis.

"It will hopefully motivate someone to move in the direction of change and figure out what their needs are and what their vulnerabilities are and what their barriers have been and to help navigate them to our availability both in Douglas County and in the Denver metro area," said Tiffany Marsitto, Supervisor of Homeless, Engagement, Assistance, and Resource Team.

"For counties that are enacting new camping bans, they should just really look at the experience of Denver, who's had a camping ban since 2014 and homelessness continues to rise because camping bans do not solve homelessness," said Cathy Alderman with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

Bans like this have been legally challenged in other Colorado cities in recent years including in Boulder and Denver.

According to the Metro Denver Point In Time count that showed how many people experienced homelessness in late January, Douglas County had 72 people experiencing homelessness at that time.