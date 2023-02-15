Watch CBS News
Local News

Douglas County may expand Homeless Engagement Assistance and Resource Team

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46% in Point in Time count
Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46% in Point in Time count 00:32

Leaders in Douglas County are interested in expanding the Homeless Engagement Assistance and Resource Team or HEART. Currently, the team includes three navigators who respond alongside police on calls.

Douglas County will ask the state for about $3.6 million in order to expand the team to five units. The county would have to match about $1.2 million of its own funds if approved. 

handouts-douglas-county-1.jpg
CBS

Last week, Douglas County released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homelessness. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%.   

The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 3:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.