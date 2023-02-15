Douglas County may expand Homeless Engagement Assistance and Resource Team

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46% in Point in Time count

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46% in Point in Time count

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46% in Point in Time count

Leaders in Douglas County are interested in expanding the Homeless Engagement Assistance and Resource Team or HEART. Currently, the team includes three navigators who respond alongside police on calls.

Douglas County will ask the state for about $3.6 million in order to expand the team to five units. The county would have to match about $1.2 million of its own funds if approved.

CBS

Last week, Douglas County released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homelessness. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%.

The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working.