Commissioners in Colorado's Douglas County pass new ban on camping on public property

This week Douglas County commissioners approved a new ban on camping on public property in the Colorado county.

The county passed that ban after recently claiming it has for the most part ended homelessness there. July's Metro Denver Point In Time study which looks at homelessness didn't find any encampments or panhandling in the county. A total of six people were found sleeping outside in the county.

Douglas County already had a camping ban in place, but after a new Supreme Court ruling this summer, the county is tightening its rules.

Before that decision, cities were required to have a shelter before a camping ban could be enforced.

Someone can get fined up to $1,000 for violating the policy.

The ordinance goes into effect on Oct. 25.