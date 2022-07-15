Meet the Bustang's smaller, faster cousin: Pegasus

The Colorado Department of Transportation says after seeing an increase in interest in their West Line services (moving people between Denver and Avon by bus), they are glad to finally have their new Pegasus buses running routes this summer.

The smaller 11 seat ADA compliant minivan might cost the same as the bigger Bustang rides, but it's potentially faster because of it's size.

"By providing the smaller vehicle, we can ride those express lanes," CDOT Director of transit and rail Amber Blake said, exposing the secret of the smaller bus. "It can avoid some of the traffic and be a more seamless transition from Denver into the towns for our riders."

If you've ridden Interstate 70 any time in the last few years on a Friday or weekend, you'll know the kind of traffic Blake is talking about. The new Pegasus buses just started rolling this year, but already CDOT is seeing people take advantage of the opportunity.

"In July we had a 25% capacity on those Pegasus busses. So, we're happy with where we are kicking off a new service," Blake said.

With a chance for a quicker ride for the same price, Reporter Spencer Wilson asked why anyone would take the normal Bustang anymore. Blake said it depends on the length of your trip, and what you're carrying.

"If you're carrying a lot of luggage, if you're going with a lot of things, you want to ride the bus(tang)," Blake said. "It's got the storage for your large luggage."