Man pleads guilty in Denver shooting that injured Broncos player last year

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

One of nine men charged in the non-fatal shooting of a former Denver Broncos player last year has pleaded guilty.

File photo: Denver police searched for evidence at I-25 and Evans in October 2024 a shooting that involved a Denver Broncos player.  CDOT

Former player Josh Reynolds suffered minor injuries last October.

The shooting happened while driving on Interstate 25 near Belleview Avenue.

The Denver District Attorney says Burr Charlesworth has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault.

  Burr Charlesworth Denver Police

Police had connected one of the cars in the shooting to Charlesworth.

Reynolds, a wide receiver, was waived by the team in December.  

