Man pleads guilty in Denver shooting that injured Broncos player last year
One of nine men charged in the non-fatal shooting of a former Denver Broncos player last year has pleaded guilty.
Former player Josh Reynolds suffered minor injuries last October.
The shooting happened while driving on Interstate 25 near Belleview Avenue.
The Denver District Attorney says Burr Charlesworth has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault.
Police had connected one of the cars in the shooting to Charlesworth.
Reynolds, a wide receiver, was waived by the team in December.