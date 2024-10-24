Broncos player Josh Reynolds was shot in Denver and treated for minor injuries, team says

A Denver Broncos player was a victim in a shooting last week. Josh Reynolds was shot and suffered minor injuries last Friday.

Josh Reynolds of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Mike Carlson / Getty Images

Reynolds is a veteran NFL wide receiver who signed with the team in March. He is currently on the injured reserve list with a broken finger. He played in college at Texas A&M.

The team sent out a statement on Thursday saying simply "Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities."

So far the details of the shooting haven't been revealed.