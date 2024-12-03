Broncos waive wide receiver Josh Reynolds who was injured in shooting earlier this season

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday cut wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Josh Reynolds of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 6, 2024. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Reynolds hadn't played since Week 5 due to a finger fracture. He was reactivated in Week 11 but had only practiced since then.

Several of the Broncos receivers other than Reynolds on the roster have been showing major improvement, and Reynolds became the odd man out.

It was a disappointing end for a player that was signed in the offseason with the intention of being the team's No. 2 receiver. Reynolds caught 12 passes for 183 yards and 1 touchdown in the five games he played in.

Reynolds was a victim of a shooting in October and suffered minor injuries.