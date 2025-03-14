Watch CBS News
Local News

Buc-ee's withdraws bid for annexation request to open second location in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Buc-ee's has withdrawn its bid for an annexation request to open a second location in Colorado. The proposed spot for the 74,000-square foot location is off I-25 and County Line in El Paso County.

The developer for the mega convenience store has withdrawn the annexation request for the Town of Palmer Lake, however, according to the citizen advocacy groups Integrity Matters and TriLakes Preservation, Buc-ee's has signaled the intent to resubmit the annexation application. 

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas
 An entrance to a Buc-ee's convenience store  / Getty Images

There have been lawsuits filed over whether the proper channels were followed in the application for annexation of Palmer Lake. There have also been vocal outcries from people who live in that area about traffic congestion, noise and light pollution. One group is concerned about the impact of wildlife and water in the area. 

Buc-ee's opened its first location in Colorado in March 2024 in Johnstown. Buc-ee's, a national chain, said it picked the Northern Colorado location because of the projected growth in the area.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.