Buc-ee's withdraws bid for annexation request to open second location in Colorado

Buc-ee's has withdrawn its bid for an annexation request to open a second location in Colorado. The proposed spot for the 74,000-square foot location is off I-25 and County Line in El Paso County.

The developer for the mega convenience store has withdrawn the annexation request for the Town of Palmer Lake, however, according to the citizen advocacy groups Integrity Matters and TriLakes Preservation, Buc-ee's has signaled the intent to resubmit the annexation application.

An entrance to a Buc-ee's convenience store / Getty Images

There have been lawsuits filed over whether the proper channels were followed in the application for annexation of Palmer Lake. There have also been vocal outcries from people who live in that area about traffic congestion, noise and light pollution. One group is concerned about the impact of wildlife and water in the area.

Buc-ee's opened its first location in Colorado in March 2024 in Johnstown. Buc-ee's, a national chain, said it picked the Northern Colorado location because of the projected growth in the area.