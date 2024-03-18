Buc-ee's celebrates grand opening in Johnstown with BBQ, all the fixins

Buc-ee's celebrates grand opening in Johnstown with BBQ, all the fixins

Buc-ee's celebrates grand opening in Johnstown with BBQ, all the fixins

A long-awaited gas station and convenience store is finally open in northern Colorado. The first Buc-ee's in Colorado opened its doors to the public on Monday morning.

The convenience store is 74,000 square feet with more than 100 gas pumps and 12 EV charging stations. It's one of the largest convenience stores in Colorado and across the United States.

Crowds lined up outside the Buc-ee's in Johnstown for the grand opening on Monday morning. CBS

The store has been packed all day, with plenty of people and customers who just wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

They can expect rows and rows of gas pumps, famous Texas barbecue, and beaver nuggets. Plus, kolaches, jerky and pastries.

The location in Johnstown will be a big economic boost to Northern Colorado. Buc-ee's, a chain across the nation, picked this location because of the projected growth in the area.

Colorado's first Buc-ee's location opens in Johnstown CBS

The town manager of Johnstown also told CBS, that Northern Colorado is going to double in population in the next 20 years. It'll be changing the landscape of Johnstown along I-25 and officials say the opening of Buc-ee's comes as the demand for housing and retail booms north of the Denver metro area.

The convenience store will bring in thousands of people and travelers every day, create up to 200 new jobs, as well as generate millions of dollars in sales tax revenue.

The store is open 24/7.