Not everyone wants a second Buc-ees to open in Colorado

Colorado could soon be home to another Buc-ee's store but not everyone who lives near the proposed location is excited about the prospect.

People in Palmer Lake and Monument in El Paso County packed a meeting on Tuesday night. The 74,000-sq. ft. location would be built off I-25 and County Line. Some people are concerned the Buc-ee's would cause traffic issues, especially during the winter.

Public comment ranged from excited to disappointed over the possibility of another Buc-ee's coming to Colorado. CBS

"There is nothing we can say to this room about snowfall. I have no answers for the idea that we might create more accidents where there already is the same traffic and same weather," said Director of Real Estate and Development for Buc-ee's Stan Beard.

Some people were concerned not just about traffic, but light.

"I live a quarter of the mile off the road. I can see where you are going to build out my window. What are you doing about the light?" asked one concerned citizen.

Colorado's first Buc-ee's location opens in Johnstown CBS

Buc-ee's opened its first location in Colorado in March in Johnstown. Buc-ee's, a national chain, picked the Northern Colorado location because of the projected growth in the area.