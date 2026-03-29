Brush fire burning on Colorado military base property

Smoke was visible across much of the Denver metro area Sunday morning as municipal fire agencies were called in to help firefighters on the Buckley Space Force Base combat a small brush fire.

The fire was first reported around 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and Ceylon Street. That intersection is in Aurora on the base's western edge.

Aurora Fire Rescue/X

Aurora Fire Rescue is one of the fire departments responding to the call. The department posted photos of firefighters taking on the blaze in dry vegetation.

Aurora Fire Rescue/X

The fire appears to be immediately north of a small solar array.

No size estimate has been provided, nor a containment status.