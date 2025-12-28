Schedule released for Broncos-Chargers game next weekend; with a win Denver secures No. 1 seed in the AFC

Denver has a lot to play for on Sunday afternoon against the Chargers. If they win, the Broncos would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The NFL released the Week 18 schedule on Sunday night. Kickoff for the game between the AFC West foes is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

If the Broncos fall to Los Angeles, the New England Patriots could snatch the No. 1 seed if they win against the Miami Dolphins. That game is scheduled to start at the same time as the Broncos game.

Whether they lose next Sunday or not, the Broncos have already secured the AFC West title and will play their first playoff game at home.

Denver lost to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in September by a score of 23-20. They haven't beaten the Chargers since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach last year.

The Broncos-Chargers game will be broadcast on CBS. Watch the game on CBS Colorado and on Paramount+.