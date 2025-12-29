Denver Broncos won't face QB Justin Herbert when they play the Chargers on Sunday

In a game with high stakes for the Denver Broncos on Sunday, things should be a little easier now that they are learning they won't face the Chargers franchise quarterback.

Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that he will be resting Justin Herbert for the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Trey Lance will start at quarterback, according to Chargers.com.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws down field as Denver's Jonathon Cooper applies pressure during the first half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

Harbaugh said he is trying make sure his playoff-bound Chargers team is as healthy as possible in the first weekend of the playoffs. That means some other starters might also be resting, although the full list of those players is to be determined later in the week.

"We'll see how the rest of the week goes with who all they are. They'll be some situations where some starters are backups," Harbaugh said.

If the Broncos win on Sunday afternoon, they'll be locked in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they'll avoid playing entirely in the first round of the playoffs with a bye.

Denver has yet to beat their AFC West opponents since Los Angeles hired Harbaugh as their head coach last year.