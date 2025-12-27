Broncos are AFC West division champions for first time since 2015

The Denver Broncos have just become AFC West division champions thanks to the Houston Texans, who defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 on Saturday.

It's the first time the Broncos have won their division title since Denver's Super Bowl-winning 2015 season. Since then, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the division champions every year.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2025. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 20-13 on Christmas Day and improved to 13-3.

While the division championship assures them a home game in the first round of the playoffs, the Broncos still have a lot to play for next weekend against the Chargers. A win in the game that will be played on Saturday or Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High -- the game time and date is still TBD -- would mean Denver will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC and get a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

"If we go win this game, we control our own destiny and be the No. 1 seed. That's our goal, that's all I care about," Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton said after Thursday night's win.