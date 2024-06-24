Watch CBS News
Local News

Broken rail caused 16-car freight train derailment in Colorado foothills

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A fractured section of railroad track led to 16 cars of a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train derailing near Pinecliffe seven months ago. 

The 78-car train was descending eastbound when a "vertical split head on the north-side rail" sent cars off the tracks, according to summary reports from BNSF and Union Pacific, the owner of the tracks. Those reports were filed with the Federal Railway Administration.    

8698947f-b5fb-4176-86f7-425fe10ca4e9.jpg
Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

Half the cars remained upright, the others overturned. Some of the derailed cars were empty, some others carried cargo of diesel fuel oil or magnesium, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office. None of the filled cars leaked any amount of their contents.  

RELATED Clean-up continues at site of train derailment in Colorado foothills (2023)

The heavily used route was closed for 36 hours until railroad crews moved derailed cars to the side of the tracks. Amtrak put its cross-country route passengers on buses between Denver and Grand Junction to circumvent the closure.

derailment3.jpg
CBS

BNSF suffered almost $1.4 million in equipment damage in the accident.   

During peak coal traffic through the early 2010s, more than two dozen freight trains reportedly used the route through the Moffat Tunnel every day. The line no longer runs at that capacity.  

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 3:48 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.