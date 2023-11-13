Cleanup continues at site of train derailment in Colorado foothills

Amtrak will provide alternative transportation for people who rely on trains following a derailment over the weekend on a Union Pacific rail line in Colorado's foothills. Eight cars derailed and remained upright while seven cars tipped or rolled, and the line is closed while repairs are ongoing.

The rail line which moves west from Denver into the foothills is significant for moving both freight and passengers through the Moffat Tunnel. Passengers in Colorado regularly travel on Amtrak's Zephyr train on the route between Denver and Grand Junction.

No one was hurt in the derailment, which happened in the morning on Sunday near Pinecliffe, and there were no spills of any chemicals. The cleanup process was expected to last about 36 hours.

The Winter Park Express train which travels between Denver and Winter Park ski resort also uses the same line, but its seasonal runs haven't started yet. Tickets for this winter's runs will go on sale in late November.