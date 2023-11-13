Watch CBS News
Local News

Cleanup continues at site of train derailment in Colorado foothills

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Cleanup, repair work underway after train derails in Gilpin County.
Cleanup, repair work underway after train derails in Gilpin County. 00:25

Amtrak will provide alternative transportation for people who rely on trains following a derailment over the weekend on a Union Pacific rail line in Colorado's foothills. Eight cars derailed and remained upright while seven cars tipped or rolled, and the line is closed while repairs are ongoing.

derailment3.jpg
CBS

The rail line which moves west from Denver into the foothills is significant for moving both freight and passengers through the Moffat Tunnel. Passengers in Colorado regularly travel on Amtrak's Zephyr train on the route between Denver and Grand Junction.

No one was hurt in the derailment, which happened in the morning on Sunday near Pinecliffe, and there were no spills of any chemicals. The cleanup process was expected to last about 36 hours.

derailment1.jpg
CBS

The Winter Park Express train which travels between Denver and Winter Park ski resort also uses the same line, but its seasonal runs haven't started yet. Tickets for this winter's runs will go on sale in late November.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:04 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.