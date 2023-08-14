Brandon Cole, unarmed man killed by Denver officer, yelled 'Let's go' moments before being shot

Denver police provided an update on Monday about a fatal shooting involving two of their officers in the southwestern part of the city earlier this month. They say a 36-year-old man, Brandon Cole, acted aggressively towards the officers on Aug. 5 before he was shot and killed. The officers suspected he was armed but he was not. The police department released body camera video of the situation and showed images from it to reporters in a news conference.

Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark shows an image from the bodycam video. CBS

The officers responded to an emergency call about a domestic incident just after 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue. A call came in about a man who had pushed his wife out of a wheelchair and onto the ground. He had allegedly been drinking and was then threatening his son.

When the officers got there they found the woman on the ground and she said she told them she needed to go to the hospital.

Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark said officers then spotted Cole by a vehicle and suspected he was armed with a knife.

"(Cole) was observed reaching into the driver's area of a vehicle that was parked," Clark said.

He acted threateningly towards one officer who attempted to user a taser to restrain him but it didn't work.

"When the subject stepped away from the vehicle he began challenging a uniformed officer who was directly in front of him by taking an aggressive stance and yelling 'Let's go,'" Clark said.

Denver Police

Then he suddenly came after the other officer and she shot him twice with her gun, ultimately killing him.

"They (were) quickly addressing and trying to calm Brandon and get his compliance and that wasn't effective," said Clark.

It turned out Cole only had a black marker in his hand. Clark said witnesses told investigators they also thought Cole was armed.

As part of the city's procedures in fatal officer-involved shootings, an investigation by the city's Independent Monitor is in progress. It will ultimately by up to the Denver District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are warranted for the officers who were involved.