As Boulder returns to normal after Colorado terror attack, local shop dog puts smiles on faces

It's been three days since the terror attack outside the old Boulder Courthouse in Colorado, and things on Pearl Street Mall are starting to feel somewhat normal again. Business owners and regulars still feel a sense of unease, but outside one shop, vintage clothing store Heady Bauer, there's someone who is reminding them to smile a bit each day.

His name is Hammy, and his owner, known locally as 'Pinner', has had him coming by the shop for a couple of years.

"He's Pearl Street's Therapy Dog," Pinner told CBS Colorado. It's a bit of a running joke, but in the last week, it's taken on a whole new meaning.

Pinner was outside when the attack happened on Sunday. He saw flames, followed by people screaming and others running. The initial confusion eventually gave way to a realization that something was wrong. By the time the police arrived, 15 people had been injured in the firebomb attack. The suspected attacker, 45-year-old Mohamad Soliman, is being held in Boulder County Jail, accused of a number of crimes, including attempted first-degree murder.

'Pinner' was told to close up his shop as the police expanded their perimeter, which he did with Hammy looking on.

"The cops came by saying 'Hey, everyone needs to clear out' and then they wanted to sweep the place, so you're wondering if everything is still fine," he said. "When I came back to the shop, I saw Hammy standing at the front with a smile on his face, and was like 'Man, what it would be like to be a dog.'"

Pinner would leave the area and eventually pour himself a drink when his nerves had subsided. The news of the tragedy started to trickle in and eventually became a worldwide headline. As he grappled with what happened on Sunday afternoon, he found a source of comfort in his loyal golden retriever.

"You're just replaying things in your brain," he said. "Like, is this real? Did I really just witness that? Am I dreaming?"

Three days after the events, there is a makeshift memorial of flowers and Israeli flags for those injured in the attack. Tourists are returning to the Pearl Street Mall, but business owners have told CBS Colorado that a general sense of unease still permeates the area around the courthouse.

"When things like that happen, it takes a while for people to settle back into it," Pinner explained.

On Wednesday afternoon, those who walked near the courthouse area with a strange feeling were greeted by a friendly face: Hammy the dog. In a lot of ways, he's become something of a source of comfort for business owners and locals in the area. While they look across the parking lot towards the courthouse, they can see reminders of a tragic situation. But if they turn around, they can see Hammy and get a sense that everything is going to be okay.

Pearl Street, to many, is weird and wonderful. It has its good and bad, its bright spots and warts. But to those who have a business here or walk its streets regularly, it's home. It will rebuild and heal, with a community effort and occasionally, a sniff and a lick from Hammy.

"It's a lot more pure and innocent with him," Pinner explained. "You see a dog and they're just happy to be existing and that's kind of beautiful."